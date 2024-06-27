Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at White Rose Shopping Centre on Wednesday evening.

Police received multiple calls from 8:42pm about an ongoing robbery at Beaverbrooks jewellers in the shopping centre in Leeds.

It was reported that five suspects entered the shopping centre in possession of weapons including a chainsaw, baseball bats and a sledgehammer.

They damaged glass cabinets within the store and made off with a number of watches.

A member of staff had their hair pulled during the incident but was otherwise physically unharmed, police said.

Detective Inspector John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: “This clearly planned and targeted robbery has taken place when the shopping centre was reasonably quiet, but I understand the huge concern that seeing these individuals armed with multiple weapons will have caused to those who were present.

“Thankfully, the staff member who was confronted by these robbers did not suffer any lasting injury, but this has been an extremely traumatic experience for them. Any use of weapons that causes people to fear violence is extremely serious.

“We have extensive enquiries ongoing to identify those responsible. I would urge anyone who has any information that could assist us in our ongoing investigation into this robbery to please make contact.”

Information can be passed to Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240344913.