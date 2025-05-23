Police are appealing for information to help track down a man driving a white van who made a sexual comment to a woman in her 80s.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at around 9.45am on Tuesday (May 20) when the woman was walking along York Place near the junction of York Road in Knaresborough.

A white van pulled up alongside her and the man inside at first told her he was doing ‘drives and pathways’ but then made comments of a sexual nature to the woman, leaving her extremely distressed, police said.

The van had pulled over on the road, forcing other cars to drive around it, and another vehicle beeped its horn.

Police said the van - which is similar looking to a Ford Transit - then drove off in the direction of Knaresborough Road towards Harrogate.

The suspect is described by police as being in his 60s with short grey hair, dressed smartly wearing a cream and coffee coloured t-shirt.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information including; anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the white van stop and approach the woman; the driver of the vehicle who drove around the van; anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the van or the incident on camera; anyone with doorbell or private CCTV footage along York Road/York Place that may have caught the van or the incident on camera; anyone else who may have been approached in a similar manner but has not reported it to the police.”

