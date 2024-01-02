Widow of Yorkshire Army officer killed in Cyprus seeks ‘truth, justice and accountability’

The widow of an Army officer who was hit by a car driven by a US serviceman on an RAF base in Cyprus has spoken of wanting "truth, justice and accountability" over his death.

Colour Sergeant Anthony Oxley, who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was on deployment in June 2016 when he was involved in the crash at the RAF Akrotiri base. The 40-year-old, from Ryhill, near Wakefield, was riding a motorbike when he collided with a Toyota Corolla driven by a US serviceman and he later died at a Cypriot hospital.

His widow Sally said she has been left in the dark about the details of how he died. Mrs Oxley's comments come after a ruling in December from a judge, sitting as a coroner in a district court in Nicosia, regarding an inquest into Mr Oxley's death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judge indicated Colour Sgt Oxley's route was impeded or blocked, according to her lawyers. A 2018 inquest in the UK recorded a narrative verdict, that Colour Sgt Oxley's death had been caused by multiple blunt force injuries to his head, as a result of a road traffic collision.

Anthony Oxley's daughter was just two years old when he died (photo: Scotty's Little Soldiers)

But Mrs Oxley, who lives in Barnsley, has been pushing for a new inquest in Cyprus to look into witness accounts of his death. Mrs Oxley described herself as "very pleased with the initial interpretation" of the inquest verdict.

She added: "The proceedings in Nicosia have at last started to establish the truth, justice and accountability about the death of my husband, and the father of our children, 'The Ox', which I have been striving for eight years now."

Mrs Oxley said she will now speak to her lawyers to see what next legal steps should be taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KRW Law, which represents Mrs Oxley, said the US Air Force took charge of the investigation and few details were made public, even though Colour Sgt Oxley's death happened within British sovereign territory. The law firm is waiting for a certified translation of the coroner's verdict given in the court in Nicosia.