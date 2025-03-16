Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a four-vehicle crash in East Riding.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 9am on Saturday (Mar 15), police responded to reports of a four-vehicle crash on the A1079, Wilberfoss near to David Smith Garden Centre.

A blue Suzuki VL800 motorcycle, a silver Hyundai I10, a dark coloured VW Caravelle and a white DAF HGV were all involved in the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the incident, but the rider of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The motorcyclist died at the scene following the crash. | Adobe

Humberside Police has said the man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist trained officers.

They added: “Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.”

Now police are appealing for any witnesses, anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad