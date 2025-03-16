Wilberfoss: Motorcyclist dies in A1079 four-vehicle crash involving HGV and van as police appeal for witnesses

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 16th Mar 2025, 07:48 BST
Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a four-vehicle crash in East Riding.

At around 9am on Saturday (Mar 15), police responded to reports of a four-vehicle crash on the A1079, Wilberfoss near to David Smith Garden Centre.

A blue Suzuki VL800 motorcycle, a silver Hyundai I10, a dark coloured VW Caravelle and a white DAF HGV were all involved in the crash.

Emergency services attended the incident, but the rider of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The motorcyclist died at the scene following the crash.placeholder image
The motorcyclist died at the scene following the crash. | Adobe

Humberside Police has said the man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist trained officers.

They added: “Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.”

Now police are appealing for any witnesses, anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward.

In a statement Humberside Police: “If you witnessed the collision, have dashcam or any CCTV from around the area at the time of the incident, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 116 of 15 March.”

