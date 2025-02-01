William & Victoria restaurant: Food allegedly stolen from Harrogate bistro restaurant for three months
The thefts have allegedly occurred from William & Victoria restaurant in Harrogate, North Yorkshire Police said.
Police believe a number of offenders are stealing fresh produce and dairy products from the premises.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: 2We’re particularly appealing for information about any suspicious activity between the hours of 4am and 7am around this area.
“You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC849, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Please quote reference 12250001951 when passing on information.”