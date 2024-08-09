A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her home.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old male was taken into custody following the grim discovery at a property in Sheffield. Police said they were originally called to the address on Walling Close, Wincobank, following a welfare concern on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when they arrived, they discovered the body of the 35-year-old woman. A scene was then established around the property, which still remains in place as investigations continue.

South Yorkshire Police has now appealed for information that may assist with their ongoing inquiries.

Police have established a scene around a property in Walling Close, Wincobank, Sheffield, after the body of a 35-year-old female resident was discovered

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, said: "We have now arrested a man for murder following the death of a woman in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are in the early stages of this investigation and our team of detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.