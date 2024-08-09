Wincobank murder: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after 35-year-old woman found dead in Yorkshire home

By Douglas Whitbread
Published 9th Aug 2024, 16:21 GMT
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her home.

The 31-year-old male was taken into custody following the grim discovery at a property in Sheffield. Police said they were originally called to the address on Walling Close, Wincobank, following a welfare concern on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But when they arrived, they discovered the body of the 35-year-old woman. A scene was then established around the property, which still remains in place as investigations continue.

South Yorkshire Police has now appealed for information that may assist with their ongoing inquiries.

Police have established a scene around a property in Walling Close, Wincobank, Sheffield, after the body of a 35-year-old female resident was discoveredPolice have established a scene around a property in Walling Close, Wincobank, Sheffield, after the body of a 35-year-old female resident was discovered
Police have established a scene around a property in Walling Close, Wincobank, Sheffield, after the body of a 35-year-old female resident was discovered

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, said: "We have now arrested a man for murder following the death of a woman in Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are in the early stages of this investigation and our team of detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"We are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could help our investigation. You can contact us online or by calling 101."

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice