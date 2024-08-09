Wincobank murder: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after 35-year-old woman found dead in Yorkshire home
The 31-year-old male was taken into custody following the grim discovery at a property in Sheffield. Police said they were originally called to the address on Walling Close, Wincobank, following a welfare concern on Wednesday.
But when they arrived, they discovered the body of the 35-year-old woman. A scene was then established around the property, which still remains in place as investigations continue.
South Yorkshire Police has now appealed for information that may assist with their ongoing inquiries.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, said: "We have now arrested a man for murder following the death of a woman in Sheffield.
"We are in the early stages of this investigation and our team of detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.
"We are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could help our investigation. You can contact us online or by calling 101."