It is reported at around 2.20pm on Sunday (June 11) that a white Triumph Street Triple motorcycle and a purple Ford Fiesta were in collision on the B1242, Waxholme Road in Withernsea.Police said a 33-year-old man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist trained officers at this sad time, police confirmed.The driver of the Ford Fiesta was taken to hospital to be checked over for minor injuries.A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquires to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 368 of 11 June.”