Withernsea murder: Two men appear in court after victim killed in pub fight is named as local father

Darren Bower, whose age has not been given, died after a group became involved in violence at the pub on Seaside Road on Friday night.

Mr Bower is believed to live in Withernsea.

Humberside Police have charged Darren Moverley, 44, of Withernsea, and Dean Kilkenny, 46, of Knaresborough, with Mr Bower's murder and they appeared at Hull Magistrates Court this morning.

Pier Hotel

The force said: "We were called at around 11.30pm with reports of a physical altercation involving a group of people at a licensed premises on Seaside Road.

"Emergency services attended and a man, who we can now name as Darren Bower, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

"His family are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

"It is believed that lots of people were in the area when the incident took place and anyone with information, that has not already spoken to us, is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 594 of 11 March.

"Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111."

The Pier Hotel closed for part of the weekend as a mark of respect.

The pub's owners posted on Facebook warning customers not to listen to social media rumours about the incident: "There's only one word to sum up this heartache and that's VILE. There's no justification as to why this happened. No one knows what happened except the few people that was in that room when this disgusting act took place.

"We as a pub, as a family, as his family are distraught that this even took place nor can really understand why. We are heartbroken as a whole. No one should go through losing someone never mind losing him the way we did. They took away a son, a partner, brother, dad, grandad. uncle, cousin and friend.

"I'm not playing into people's gossip and putting facts about what happened as it will all come out. All I can say is dont believe what you read.

"And to put across yeah the pub was released. We opened yesterday. To some people that was wrong. To us it was too soon. But it's what he would have wanted. No one will ever understand how hard it was to walk through the doors like we did. No one but the people that witnessed this act will understand the pain of looking at the pub, never mind walking in.

"There was no right time. And for us, if we didn't do it when we did we never would have.