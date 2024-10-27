North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman in her 80s died following a serious crash involving a car and a HGV.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 10:55am on Thursday (Oct 17), a serious crash occurred on the A170 between Brompton by Sawdon and Wykeham.

The crash involved a grey Peugeot 407 and a DAF HGV.

The Peugeot was travelling in the direction from Wykeham towards Brompton-by-Sawdon, and the HGV was travelling in the opposite direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe to The Yorkshire Post and get complimentary access to The New York Times Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.

The occupants of the Peugeot, two women in their 80s, were taken to hospital where the passenger died a few days later.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman in her 80s died following a serious crash involving a car and a HGV.

The road was closed for a number of hours while police investigated the scene and to allow the vehicle(s) involved to be recovered.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

In a statement North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this very sad time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

“Please email our Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to our Force Control Room.