Witness appeal launched after woman, 80s, died following serious crash involving car and HGV in Yorkshire
At 10:55am on Thursday (Oct 17), a serious crash occurred on the A170 between Brompton by Sawdon and Wykeham.
The crash involved a grey Peugeot 407 and a DAF HGV.
The Peugeot was travelling in the direction from Wykeham towards Brompton-by-Sawdon, and the HGV was travelling in the opposite direction.
The occupants of the Peugeot, two women in their 80s, were taken to hospital where the passenger died a few days later.
The driver of the HGV was uninjured.
The road was closed for a number of hours while police investigated the scene and to allow the vehicle(s) involved to be recovered.
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
In a statement North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this very sad time.
“We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.
“Please email our Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] if you can help.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to our Force Control Room.
“Please quote reference 12240189387 when passing on information.”