Officers are asking anyone who was in the Cambridge Street area between 11pm and midnight on Tuesday 12 April to contact them if they saw any people acting suspiciously or loitering in the street around that time, along with any local residents who may have noticed any unknown people in the area and not thought anything of it at the time.
A woman, who was visiting a friend at the time, was sexually assaulted by an unknown man who touched her underneath her clothing while she was on the landing of a block of flats.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 925 Elogab or email [email protected]