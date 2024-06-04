Woman, 18, seriously injured after car crashes into tree in Leeds
An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured after a crash in Leeds.
Police came across the crash at about 12.22am on the A6110 Ring Road, Beeston.
A black Seat Ibiza had left the carriageway and crashed into a tree.
The woman, a passenger, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Two other passengers, two men aged 18 and 19, received minor injuries.
The driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while over the specified limit for cannabis.