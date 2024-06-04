An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured after a crash in Leeds.

Police came across the crash at about 12.22am on the A6110 Ring Road, Beeston.

A black Seat Ibiza had left the carriageway and crashed into a tree.

The woman, a passenger, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A woman has been seriously injured after a crash on the A6110 Ring Road, Beeston, near to the Elland Road junction. Photo: Google Maps

Two other passengers, two men aged 18 and 19, received minor injuries.