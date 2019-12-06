Woman, 20, dead after Audi crashes into tree near Grantley Hall in North Yorkshire

A young driver has been arrested after his passenger died in an early-hours crash near Ripon.

The 21-year-old man was driving an Audi RS3 when it collided with a tree on the B6265 between Ripon and Risplith, near Grantley Hall, just after 2am this morning.

One of the passengers, a 20-year-old woman, died at the scene and another remains in hospital. Two others have been discharged.

The driver has been arrested and is in police custody. No other vehicles were involved.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen the Audi RS3 at any time between 11pm and 2.15am, travelling from Catterick towards Risplith. If you have any information which could assist with this investigation, contact mark.mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, choose option 2 and ask for Mark Mullins or the Major Collision Investigation Team.

Please quote reference number 12190223386