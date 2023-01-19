Woman, 36, to face careless driving trial over death of biker on his way home from Whitby

A 36-year-old woman is to face trial over the death of biker Jeffrey James Amer, 58, in a crash as he returned home from a trip to Whitby.

Victoria Porter is charged with causing by death by careless driving in relation to the collision on the A171 Moors Road between Guisborough and Whitby in September 2021.

She has pleaded not guilty at Teesside Crown Court and will stand trial next year.

The steelworker and family man, from Nunthorpe, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle when he was struck by a VW Golf estate car at a junction. He left wife Tracy and two children.

Jeffrey James Amer, 58, in a photo supplied by his family

Porter gave her address as Easington, near Redcar in the North York Moors National Park. She has been bailed until her trial in 2024.

Paying tribute at the time of his death, the Amer family said: “Jeff was the beloved soulmate and husband of Tracy, devoted dad to James and Kirsty, treasured brother to Karen and Richard and loved brother-in-law to Eddy, Leigh, Jeff and Sarah.

"Words cannot describe how devastated and heartbroken we all are at the loss of the most important person in our family. Jeff was the most caring, generous and selfless person anyone could have met. Those who knew Jeff have only treasured memories of an amazing man. He was always busy and wouldn't say no to anyone if they asked for his help. The twinkle in Jeff's eyes and his infectious smile will be cherished and sadly missed.”