Woman, 44, sentenced to hospital order after stabbing partner in stomach over row over £10

Alexandra Whalley

Alexandra Whalley, 44, of Selge Way, Grimsby, has been sentenced to a restricted hospital order without limit of time.

Whalley admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident which followed a row over £10 at their home on Thursday May 21.

The court heard that the couple had been arguing all day and at one point Whalley had left the house and told neighbours she had to either “leave this place or stab him”.

After she went back inside the row continued and she later attacked him with a large kitchen knife, causing a significant wound to his abdomen and damaging his liver.

The argument spilled into the street, where concerned neighbours called an ambulance and flagged down a passing PCSO, who detained Whalley until more officers arrived.

DC Chris Clarke, who led the investigation, said: “This was a pre-meditated and brutal attack that the victim was lucky to survive.

“I would like to thank everyone who got in touch about this incident and particularly the victim for his bravery throughout the investigation.

“Domestic abuse can happen to anyone – no matter their age, gender, sexuality of background.

“What’s important to us is that you know that we will listen and we will do everything we can to support you."

Police say if someone needs to call in an emergency, but can't speak they should call 999, and make some noises to let us know someone’s on the line and then press 55.