A black Vauxhall Corsa and a black Volkswagen Caddy were reported to have been in a head-on collision in Kingsforth Lane, Thurcroft, at around 10pm.

The driver of the Corsa, a 51-year-old woman, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the Caddy, a man aged 44, was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers now want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

If you can help, call 101 quoting incident number 1009 of 15 December.