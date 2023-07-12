All Sections
A woman in her 50s has died after a crash in Yorkshire.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 12th Jul 2023, 07:08 BST

Two people have been arrested following the incident in Mansfield Road, Aston, in South Yorkshire, on Tuesday morning (Jul 11). South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to the scene following reports of a crash between a black Ford Puma and a pedestrian at around 6.30am and a 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, aged 44, from Sheffield and a woman, aged 46, from Aston, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the collision to come forward and help them form a complete picture of what happened.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collisionPolice are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision
“In particular, they would like to speak to anyone on Mansfield Road at the time who may have witnessed the collision, anyone with CCTV cameras that cover Mansfield Road that may have caught the collision, or those who may have been driving past in their vehicle who may have footage of the collision on their dash camera.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 150 of July 11, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Dash cam and CCTV footage can be emailed to [email protected], with the incident number in the subject line.