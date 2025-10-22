A 70-year-old woman is in a critical condition after the car she was driving hit a stationary bus in Mirfield.

Shortly before 4pm on Tuesday (Oct 21), police responded to reports of a crash on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield.

A red Kia Venga had crashed into a stationary bus at the junction of Doctor Lane.

Following the incident a 70-year-old woman was taken to hospital where her condition was described as critical.

Police believe she had a medical episode prior to the crash.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

“Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who was in Mirfield around the time or in the Co-Op to come forward.