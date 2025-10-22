Woman, 70, in critical condition after car crashes into bus in Mirfield as police launch appeal

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 11:07 BST
A 70-year-old woman is in a critical condition after the car she was driving hit a stationary bus in Mirfield.

Shortly before 4pm on Tuesday (Oct 21), police responded to reports of a crash on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield.

Most Popular

A red Kia Venga had crashed into a stationary bus at the junction of Doctor Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the incident a 70-year-old woman was taken to hospital where her condition was described as critical.

Police believe she had a medical episode prior to the crash.

Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, at the junction with Doctor Laneplaceholder image
Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, at the junction with Doctor Lane | Google Maps

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who was in Mirfield around the time or in the Co-Op to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1072 of 21 October.”

Related topics:West Yorkshire PolicePoliceMirfieldHospital
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice