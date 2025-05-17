Woman, 72, dies after crash involving electric motorcycle in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police said Mrs Shaat Bibi, aged 72 and from Bradford, died following a crash on Leeds Old Road in the city on May 14.
The crash happened shorrtly before 5pm and involved Mrs Bibi and an electric motorcycle as she walked down the street.
The force confirmed Mrs Bibi died on Friday (May 16) from injuries she sustained in the incident.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 17-year-old male, was originally arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit, theft of a motor vehicle and assault.
He was taken to hospital to be checked over, and has now been released on bail.
Anyone with information or footage of the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1451 of May 14. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.