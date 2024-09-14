Woman, 79, has died in hospital after a motorcycle crash in Wakefield
On Friday (Sept 6), a black Ducati scrambler motorbike and a 79-year-old woman were involved in a crash in South Elmsall, Wakefield, Card Factory.
The woman was taken to hospital where she was found to have suffered serious injuries and was in critical condition.
The rider of the motorcycle was stopped at the scene and was spoken to by police.
On Friday (Sept 13), the woman died in hospital.
West Yorkshire Police has renewed their appeal for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage.
In a statement police said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have footage which could assist their investigation.
“They can be contacted on 101, or online via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat
“The log reference is 339 of 6 September.”