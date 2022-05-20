South Yorkshire Police says that emergency services were called just before 6am this morning (Friday) following reports that a gazebo fire had spread to three properties on Manor Farm Court, at Finningley.

An 89-year-old woman was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, a back garden was destroyed and police say there are "varying levels of damage" to the two neighbouring homes.

No other occupants are believed to be injured.