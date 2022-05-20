Woman arrested for arson after Finningley fire leaves pensioner in hospital, garden destroyed and two homes damaged

Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of arson after a gazebo fire left an 89-year-old woman needing hospital treatment in Doncaster.

By Emma Ryan
Friday, 20th May 2022, 2:04 pm
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 2:07 pm

South Yorkshire Police says that emergency services were called just before 6am this morning (Friday) following reports that a gazebo fire had spread to three properties on Manor Farm Court, at Finningley.

An 89-year-old woman was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, a back garden was destroyed and police say there are "varying levels of damage" to the two neighbouring homes.

No other occupants are believed to be injured.

An investigation is now underway and police would like to hear from anyone with information which may assist with enquiries. Please call police on 101 quoting incident number 169 of 20 May.