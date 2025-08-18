Woman arrested for drug driving after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
The incident happened around 4:45pm on Sunday 17th August on the A66 westbound in Stockton, just after Surtees Bridge.
A 63-year-old man, who was riding a Harley Davidson motorbike, was taken to James Cook University Hospital with multiple injuries following the crash, North Yorkshire Police said.
His injuries included multiple broken bones and head injuries.
He remains in hospital whilst receiving treatment, and is described as being in a “stable but poorly” condition.
The driver of the white Renault Clio, a 38-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
She has now been bailed pending further enquiries, police said.
Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 156297.