A man has been seriously injured in a motorbike crash and a woman arrested on suspicion of drug driving, police said.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened around 4:45pm on Sunday 17th August on the A66 westbound in Stockton, just after Surtees Bridge.

A 63-year-old man, who was riding a Harley Davidson motorbike, was taken to James Cook University Hospital with multiple injuries following the crash, North Yorkshire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His injuries included multiple broken bones and head injuries.

Woman arrested for drug driving after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash Photo Neil Cross Police stock image

He remains in hospital whilst receiving treatment, and is described as being in a “stable but poorly” condition.

The driver of the white Renault Clio, a 38-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

She has now been bailed pending further enquiries, police said.