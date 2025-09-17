Woman arrested in connection with 'unexplained' death of baby in Yorkshire

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 17th Sep 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 14:45 BST
A woman has been arrested in connection with the ‘unexplained’ death of a baby.

Cleveland Police said officers were called to Thornaby Road in the early hours of Tuesday (Sep 16) following concerns for the welfare of a baby.

The force said the baby was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and bailed, a police statement said.

The statement said: “The baby’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are currently ongoing.

“This is not being linked to any other incidents.

“A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect and she was bailed with conditions pending further enquiries.

“We would urge members of the public not to speculate online to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation whilst enquiries continue.”

