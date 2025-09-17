A woman has been arrested in connection with the ‘unexplained’ death of a baby.

Cleveland Police said officers were called to Thornaby Road in the early hours of Tuesday (Sep 16) following concerns for the welfare of a baby.

The force said the baby was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and bailed, a police statement said.

The statement said: “The baby’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are currently ongoing.

“This is not being linked to any other incidents.

“A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect and she was bailed with conditions pending further enquiries.