Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after body of man found in Hull

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was found at an address in Hull.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, Humberside Police confirmed.

Police were called to an address on Dodthorpe in Hull at 1am on November 9. Credit: Google Street View

The body was found at an address on Dodthorpe in Hull shortly before 1am on November 9.

Detective Chief Inspector Christine Calvert: "We do believe this to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

"Officers will be in the area today to offer reassurance to the local community, if you have any concerns please stop and speak to them."

Police have asked anyone with information that could help their investigation to contact them on 101, quoting log 21 of November 9, 2019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.