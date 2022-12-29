Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following assault in Yorkshire

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burnett said: “We understand that news of a tragic incident such as this will cause shock and concern to people in the village and surrounding areas. However, I wish to reassure people that this was an isolated incident between people who were known to each other and, as such, there is no wider risk to members of the public.“Officers will remain in West Cowick over the coming days whilst we continue with our investigation, and a scene guard will remain in place. Please come to talk to us if you have any concerns, or information that may assist with our enquiries.“You can also call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 435 of 28 December. Or, if you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”