The 25-year-old woman was walking her dog in Coppice Lane towards Harpenden Drive, just before 9pm yesterday, when two men approached her from behind and attempted to steal her dog.

When the woman defended herself, one of the men attacked her with what police believe to have been a Stanley knife. She suffered minor injuries to her face and hands.

The men fled the scene and the victim quickly reported the incident to police. Officers immediately responded, and an investigation is underway to locate the men involved.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Smith, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We understand the concern that this incident will cause for the local community, and would like to reassure you that we are treating this incident incredibly seriously.

“We are currently reviewing nearby CCTV footage and carrying out door-to-door enquiries. There are an increased number of officers in the area and we encourage you to speak to them if you have any concerns. If you do see anything suspicious, please tell us or report this either online or through 101.”