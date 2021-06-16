The poor German Shepherd-cross Kuma was left in the bathroom to starve for at least two weeks.

Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court head how a family member found Kuma in a collapsed state and took the dog for treatment on December 31 last year.

Sadly the vet decided the pet was so emaciated and ill that the kindest thing to do was to put him to sleep to end his suffering.

Poor Kuma was left to starve by his owner and was so poorly he had to be put down by vets. Photo: RSPCA

The vet reported the matter to the RSPCA and inspector Kris Walker was sent to investigate.

He observed that Kuma who was very underweight, with his spine, ribs, pelvis and hips all prominent.

Kuma also smelled strongly of faeces and ammonia so a post mortem was organised.

The vet who examined Kuma’s emaciated body said he weighed 16kg when a dog of that breed would normally be almost double that.

She gave him a body score of 1/9 (with one being the lowest) which means that the ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones and all bony prominences were visible from a distance,

In a statement the vet said: “There was no discernable body fat, and there was an obvious loss of muscle mass. Kuma was wearing a collar which was several sizes too large, suggesting that he had been at a healthy weight when the collar was fitted and suggests a rapid weight loss.

“The body was covered in dried faeces, most notably under the nails, which were severely overgrown by about half an inch,suggesting that Kuma was not frequently walked for an extended period.

"Live fleas and a large amount of flea ‘dirt’ were observed through the coat, which was matted.

“Kuma’s ears were very waxy, eyes were sunken and the ocular secretions were thick and “gummy” suggesting that the dog was severely dehydrated, these symptoms occur when at least 10% of total body water has been lost.”

The vet concluded that she believed Kuma had been left to starve for two to three weeks.

Kris added: “There is never an excuse not to feed a pet and anyone who is struggling can seek help from many animal welfare charities.”

Samantha Orange, 44, of Dent Drive, Wakefield, admitted three animal welfare charges on Wednesday, June 9.

She received a lifetime ban on keeping animals.

Orange was ordered to carry out 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days as part of a 12-month community order.