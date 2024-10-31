A woman has been charged after a shop worker was stabbed while trying to apprehend the thief after they stole a charity box.

South Yorkshire Police was deployed to the Firth Park area of Sheffield on Wednesday (Oct 30), following reports of a serious assault.

A woman stole the charity box from the shop’s counter.

Staff then followed the suspect and apprehended her.

However, it was reported that during the incident an employee of the store, a man in his 20s, was stabbed.

It is alleged that another staff member was also bitten on the hand.

When police arrived at the scene officers recovered the knife and a 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and robbery and remains in police custody.

The man who was stabbed was taken to hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

The woman who was arrested at the scene has now been charged.

Katrina Dixon, of no fixed abode, has been charged with wounding with intent, theft from a shop and possession of a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place.

Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alec Gibbons said: "Retail workers should not have to face threatening behaviour or violence in the workplace, and it's incidents like this that show how retail crime is not victimless.

"Our force recently supported the national Safer Business Action Week to combat retail crime, and we will continue to take all reports of shoplifting incredibly seriously as it is a crime we simply will not tolerate in South Yorkshire."