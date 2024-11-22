Woman charged after vehicles smashed up using cricket bat in Hull appears in court
A 32-year-old woman has been charged after a number of vehicles were damaged with a cricket bat in Hull.
Renata Braskyte was charged with assault, using threatening or abusive language and five counts of criminal damage.
Police were called shortly after 3pm on Monday November 18 to reports of a woman allegedly using a cricket bat to damage vehicles in the Stoneferry Road area of Hull. Braskyte, of St Pauls Street in Hull, was remanded in custody and appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday November 20.