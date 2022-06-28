Woman charged with attempted murder after Byland Road in Harrogate stabbing

Police were called to Byland Road on 5pm on Thursday, June 23.

A woman was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large police presence was spotted in the area on Thursday evening, as investigations began and officers searched for clues.

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after paramedics found a woman with stab wounds at a house in Harrogate.

A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

She has since been charged with attempted murder and remanded to appear at court.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

He has been bailed while the investigation continues.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Sygrove, said: “We have arrested two people in connection with this offence and we now believe the incident was isolated with no further risk to the wider public. We hope this goes some way to reassure the residents of Byland Road and the surrounding areas.