Woman charged with murder after dog walker is stabbed to death in Yorkshire park

A woman has been charged with murder after a 74-year-old man was stabbed to death while walking his dog in Sheffield.

Roger Leadbeater was attacked while walking his springer spaniel Max in an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield on Wednesday evening.

South Yorkshire Police detectives who are investigating the attack have announced that Emma Borowy, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, has been charged with murder.

She has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrate’s Court today.

Roger Leadbeater was killed while out with his springer spaniel, Max, in the Westfield area of Sheffield

Mr Leadbeater worked for Sheffield City Council, driving special needs children to school, his family said in a tribute on Friday.

“Roger was a 74-year-old man out walking his beloved dog, Max, when his life was taken in the most brutal and cruel way,” they said.

“Even as Roger lay fatally injured, Max never left his side.

“Roger doted on his family and was a good, hard-working and decent man.

“Even at 74, he still worked for Sheffield City Council, driving children to school with special needs.

“As a family, we can barely believe such a kind, gentle soul could be taken in such a way.”

Officers were called just before 11pm on Wednesday to reports a man had been stabbed in the chest.