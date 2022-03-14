The horrific smash happened on Tannery Street, in Woodhouse, Sheffield, close to the junction with Cross Street on Sunday (March 13).
South Yorkshire Police revealed a black Saab and a black Nissan Quashqai had reportedly collided there at around 3.50pm.
The driver of the Saab, a 28-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
The driver of the Quashqai, a 37-year-old woman, and two backseat passengers, an 18-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital via ambulance.
The front seat passenger, a 73-year-old woman, suffered critical injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, she sadly died at the scene.
Officers have appealed for information following the fatal collision.
They want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed what happened or have CCTV or dashcam footage.
Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 555 of March 13. Dashcam footage can be sent to [email protected] with the enquiry number in the subject line