A woman has denied killing a 'hero' of the Manchester Arena bombing after he died in a 'head-on' horror crash while riding his motorbike.

Jacqueline Higson, 65, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving following the death of Darron Coster, 54, in the collision on July 14, 2021. He had been riding his Ducati bike along Jack Lane, Wigglesworth near Skipton, when he struck a vehicle at around 11am.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, rushed to the crash, but tragically Darron was pronounced dead at the scene.

Higson entered her plea during her first appearance at Bradford Crown Court on Friday (Aug 9), with her trial, starting on April 14 next year, expected to last five days. Darron was previously lauded for his actions after he rushed to help the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing on May 22, 2017.

Darron Coster.

The ex-military police officer was picking up his son from the venue when Salman Abedi detonated his improvised explosive at the Ariana Grande concert. He then rushed inside and used his professional training to assist in the "carnage" by providing emergency treatment to injured victims.

Manchester Arena Inquiry chairman, Sir John Saunders, later said Darron had done an "amazing job" and described him as a "hero".

He added: "I described him at the conclusion of his evidence as a hero for what he did on the night of May 2022, 2017, and I don't think anyone could or would disagree with that description.".

Following his death, his family released an emotional tribute to him, where they revealed their devastation at his passing.

They said: "Darron 'Daz' Coster was a proud Army veteran serving 22 years with the Royal Military Police. He was a devoted husband and father, and seven years ago he donated his kidney to his brother which saved his life.

"More recently, he was one of the few people at the Manchester Arena who went into the building after the bombing. He helped as many people as he could while waiting for the emergency services to arrive.