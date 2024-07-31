Woman dies as two young girls fight for their life after house fire in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Leeds Road in Huddersfield shortly before 2.30am this morning (Jul 31), while West Yorkshire Police were also in attendance.
A 31-year-old woman and two girls aged eight and 10 were rescued from the property and taken to hospital for treatment.
The woman died from her injuries this morning, while the two young girls are still in a critical condition in hospital.
West Yorkshire Police said it is investigating the fire and it is currently being treated as suspicious. However, the force added it was not looking for anyone in connection with the incident.
Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle from the force’s homicide and major enquiry team, said: “Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this tragic incident. Specially trained officers are supporting the family.
“Whilst we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, we are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area this morning, who may have seen something to come forward with information.
“A scene remains in place whilst enquiries are carried out.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the phrase ‘Op Purplenest’. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.