British Transport Police is appealing for witnesses after information following the incident at Wakefield Westgate train station shortly after 4.30pm on November 24.
Police said a man dragged a woman from the station and into a van parked outside. When she tried to get out, he pulled her back by her hair and coat. Members of the public then intervened to help the woman out of the van and away from the man.
A BTP statement said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident to assist their enquiries. Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 432 of 24 November.”
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.