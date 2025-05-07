Woman fighting for life after being hit by car as police make attempted murder arrest

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was hit by a car in Yorkshire.

Humberside Police were called to Chanterlands Avenue in Hull at around 7.30am this morning (May 7).

It was reported a woman had been hit by a silver Volkswagen Poli near to the junction with Lynton Avenue.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are thought to be life-changing, police said.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Helen Collier said: “I understand an incident of this nature will be concerning to the local community; however, I want to offer my reassurance that from our enquiries carried out so far, we believed this to be an incident between people known to each other.

“Road closures remain in place between Westbourne Avenue and Marlborough Avenue to allow officers to conduct lines of enquiries as we continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. I would urge anyone with any concerns or information to please speak to them.

Chanterlands Avenue railway bridge, in Chanterlands Avenue, Hull.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision or has any information that may assist with our enquiries, including dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 73 of 7 May.