Malham Cove

Cheryl Hounslow's body was discovered at the base of Malham Cove in the Yorkshire Dales National Park on October 21.

Assistant coroner Oliver Longstaff opened an inquest into the 58-year-old's death at The Old Courtroom in Northallerton on October 29.

He said a post-mortem examination conducted by Dr Carl Ray found the provisional cause of death was multiple injuries sustained after "a fall from a height" and chronic fatigue syndrome.

The coroner adjourned the inquest while investigations continue and said a date for the next hearing will be announced “in due course”.

He said a specialist post-mortem will be conducted on chronic fatigue syndrome and sporadic fatal insomnia.

At the hearing, Mr Longstaff also opened the inquests into the deaths of Shirley Hunt, 44, and her two children Ellie Hunt, 9, and Oscar Hunt, 5.

They died after the motorhome they were travelling in collided with a parked HGV on the A64, near Harton in North Yorkshire, at around 8pm on August 24.

Mr Longstaff said the three passengers, who lived in Rotherham, died after suffering multiple injuries.

The inquest has been adjourned while the investigation continues and the coroner will set a date for the next hearing in due course.

The father, who was driving, and his six-year-old son were seriously injured in the crash but they both survived after receiving treatment in hospital.

After the collision, Sergeant Paul Cording, from North Yorkshire Police, said the man and his son returned home from hospital to find that their house had been ransacked by burglars.