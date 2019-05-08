Woman found dead in property near Yorkshire named as 48-year-old Joanne Hamer

Police have identified a woman who died at a property in Worlaby, North Lincolnshire on Monday May 6 as 48-year-old Joanne Hamer.

Mrs Hamer was found dead at a property on Main Street, Worlaby on the afternoon of Monday May 6.

Detective Chief Inspector Christine Calvert of Humberside Police said: “Mrs Hamer’s family are continuing to receive support from specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“A man arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody whilst enquiries continue.

“I understand this incident will be concerning to the local community, however I want to offer my assurance we are treating this as a priority and have a dedicated team following up a number of lines of enquiry.

“We will continue to have officers in the local area throughout today both to carry our investigations and to provide reassurance.

“I want to say thank you to everyone that has helped with this investigation so far, either by sharing our appeals or calling in with information."

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to the police is asked to call 101 line quoting log 255 of 06 May.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also give information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.