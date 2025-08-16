Woman found dead in Yorkshire street named as man is charged with murder

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a woman in Yorkshire earlier this week.

Lee Taylor was charged with murder and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this afternoon (Aug 16).

He was charged in relation to the death of a woman in Illingworth, Halifax, on Wednesday (Aug 13).

West Yorkshire Police have now named the victim as Paris Kendall, 36, from Halifax.

Her family issued a tribute, which said: ““Paris was a much-loved mother, daughter and member of our family, and we have been left absolutely devastated by her loss.

“We want to thank all those who have paid such kind tributes to Paris, as they are a source of comfort at what is an awful time.

“We would now respectfully ask for privacy in the days ahead, as we continue to grieve.”

Paris Kendall

Taylor, 40 of Wellington Place in Halifax, and who identifies as white British, was remanded into custody to appear before court after being arrested.

West Yorkshire Police was called to Keighley Road in Illingworth, near Moorside Primary School, following reports a woman had been found unconscious and with serious head injuries.