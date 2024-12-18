Woman heard screaming for help in vehicle as police make arrest in Bradford
Police are appealing for witnesses following the suspicious incident involving a man and woman.
The matter was reported to police after a woman had been heard screaming for help in a vehicle which drove off from Trinity Road towards Little Horton at about 8am on Monday December 16.
Enquiries into the incident have since identified the woman who was involved and officers have ensured she is safe and well, West Yorkshire Police said.
A man has also been arrested in connection with the incident, which is being treated as domestic-related.
Detectives in Bradford are continuing to investigate what happened and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a woman in a distressed state in a silver saloon car at around the time stated above.
It is believed some members of the public intervened and officers would be keen to speak to them.
Anyone who can assist with this investigation is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 265 of 16 December.