Have your say

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car in Batley town centre.

Police and ambulance services were called to the incident on Commercial Street at about 9.48am on Friday.

A white Volkswagen hit a woman and she was left with serious injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

A Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in the street following the incident.

The road was closed but was due to be reopened at around 11.30am.

-> Leeds news live: Harehills stabbing and city centre crash closes road