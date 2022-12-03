Woman in critical condition and three others injured in North Yorkshire crash

It happened at about 4.25pm on Friday, December 2 on the A172 Stokesley by-pass between the A173 roundabout and the junction with Thirsk Road.
The crash involved a silver Audi A3 travelling towards the roundabout and a silver Toyota Hilux pick-up travelling in the opposite direction.
Members of the public stopped to provide first aid and help the emergency services.
The driver and passenger in the Audi, a man in his sixties and a woman in her 50s were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The woman remains in a critical condition.
The driver and passenger in the Toyota Hilux, two men in their 20s, suffered minor injuries.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing to anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision or who witnessed the collision but have not yet spoke to them, to contact them quoting reference number 12220213703.