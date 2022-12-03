Woman in critical condition and three others injured in North Yorkshire crash

A woman remains in critical condition after four people were injured in a crash in North Yorkshire.

It happened at about 4.25pm on Friday, December 2 on the A172 Stokesley by-pass between the A173 roundabout and the junction with Thirsk Road.

The crash involved a silver Audi A3 travelling towards the roundabout and a silver Toyota Hilux pick-up travelling in the opposite direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public stopped to provide first aid and help the emergency services.

The driver and passenger in the Audi, a man in his sixties and a woman in her 50s were both taken to hospital with serious injuries. The woman remains in a critical condition. The driver and passenger in the Toyota Hilux, two men in their 20s, suffered minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver and passenger in the Audi, a man in his sixties and a woman in her 50s were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The woman remains in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver and passenger in the Toyota Hilux, two men in their 20s, suffered minor injuries.