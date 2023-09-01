Woman in custody as man who died from single stab wound at Wakefield home named

A man who died from a single stab wound at a Wakefield home has been named by police.

Police were called by the ambulance service to reports of an injured man at a property in Greenwood Court, Agbrigg, shortly after 11pm on Tuesday.

Ryan Ellwood, 42, was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that he died of a single stab wound.

A 39-year-old woman who has been arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody, police confirmed.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Phil Hughes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have specialist officers supporting Ryan Ellwood’s family as they try to come to terms with his tragic, untimely death. I would ask that people respect their privacy at this time.

“We have previously asked anyone with information about this incident to make contact with the investigation team. I would now ask anyone who knew Ryan and has any information that they think could assist us in our enquiries to please report it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team online via 101 Live Chat or call 101, quoting reference 13230481676.