Woman in her 30s dies after falling from M1 motorway bridge in Yorkshire and being struck by car

The incident happened at junction 36 for Birdwell Interchange near Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended the M1 southbound at junction 36 last night (22 June) around 11:10pm for reports of a road traffic collision involving a woman and a car.
"It is believed that a woman, in her 30s had fallen from the bridge above the motorway network. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed and is being supported.
"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the woman in the road or seen the woman prior to the collision. Those travelling in the direction last night with dashcam are urged to check their footage.
"If you can help please report online, via live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1302 of 22 June 2023. Dashcam footage can be sent to [email protected] with the incident number.”