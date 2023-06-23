Woman in her 30s dies after falling from M1 motorway bridge in Yorkshire and being struck by car

A woman has died after falling from a bridge over the M1 last night.

The incident happened at junction 36 for Birdwell Interchange near Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended the M1 southbound at junction 36 last night (22 June) around 11:10pm for reports of a road traffic collision involving a woman and a car.

"It is believed that a woman, in her 30s had fallen from the bridge above the motorway network. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed and is being supported.

M1 Birdwell

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the woman in the road or seen the woman prior to the collision. Those travelling in the direction last night with dashcam are urged to check their footage.