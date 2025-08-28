Woman in her 60s fighting for life after Leeds crash as police launch witness appeal

A woman in her 60s was left fighting for her life after a crash in Calverley as police appealed for witnesses.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 2:25pm on Wednesday (Aug 28), police responded to reports of a two-car crash near Leeds.

The incident happened on Woodhall Road, near Calverley, and involved a Volkswagen Up and Skoda Kodiaq.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash occurred on Woodhall Road, near Claverley. | Google Maps

The Volkswagen was travelling south and away from Calverley when the crash occurred with the Skoda which was travelling towards Calverley.

The driver of the VW, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.