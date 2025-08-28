Woman in her 60s fighting for life after Leeds crash as police launch witness appeal
The incident happened on Woodhall Road, near Calverley, and involved a Volkswagen Up and Skoda Kodiaq.
The Volkswagen was travelling south and away from Calverley when the crash occurred with the Skoda which was travelling towards Calverley.
The driver of the VW, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or anyone with video or dashcam footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1058 of 27/8.”