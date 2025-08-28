Woman in her 60s fighting for life after Leeds crash as police launch witness appeal

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 28th Aug 2025, 12:40 BST
A woman in her 60s was left fighting for her life after a crash in Calverley as police appealed for witnesses.

At around 2:25pm on Wednesday (Aug 28), police responded to reports of a two-car crash near Leeds.

Most Popular

The incident happened on Woodhall Road, near Calverley, and involved a Volkswagen Up and Skoda Kodiaq.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The crash occurred on Woodhall Road, near Claverley.placeholder image
The crash occurred on Woodhall Road, near Claverley. | Google Maps

The Volkswagen was travelling south and away from Calverley when the crash occurred with the Skoda which was travelling towards Calverley.

The driver of the VW, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or anyone with video or dashcam footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1058 of 27/8.”

Related topics:PoliceHospitalLeedsVolkswagen
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice