Woman in her 80s fighting for her life after crash as e-bike rider arrested

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:50 BST
An elderly woman is fighting for her life in a serious condition after being involved in a crash with an e-bike.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at around 5pm on Wednesday (Aug 20) on Wisewood Lane in Sheffield.

The force said the woman, who was in her 80s, was walking along the road when she was involved in a collision with a black e-bike.

The rider of the e-bike remained at the scene and was arrested by officers.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains in a life-threatening condition.

“The rider of the e-bike, a 37-year-old man, remained at the scene and is co-operating with officers. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs. He has since been released on police bail while our inquiry progresses.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has footage of the collision or the e-bike prior to the collision is urged to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 695 of August 20. Alternatively, submit footage here.

Those with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

