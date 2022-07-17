Woman in hospital after motorway bridge fall which closed M18 for hours

Police have now revealed that the M18 had to be closed after they were called to be told that a woman had fallen from a bridge which runs above the carriageway.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also sent to the scene, and was seen landing, and later taking off again by motorists who were caught in the traffic jams.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this afternoon: “Officers were called at 10.12am this morning (July 16) to reports that a woman had fallen from a bridge over the M18, between Junctions one and two, in Doncaster.

A woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries after a police incident shut the M18 motorway this morning. The picture shows traffic stationary on the carriageway, as the Yorkshire Air Ambulance takes off.

"A woman has been taken to hospital via ambulance to be treated for life threatening injuries. The road was closed whilst police and paramedics attended the scene, and has now reopened.

South Yorkshire Police announced they had fully re-opened the road at 12.15pm this afternoon. It had initially been closed in both directions.