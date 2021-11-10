Woman jumps out of stolen car during dramatic police chase in Yorkshire

Dozens of officers descended on Bentley, in Doncaster, at around 3am on November 10, with eyewitnesses reporting seeing ten police cars in an operation near Bentley Park on the A19.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the Bentley area of Doncaster at about 3am this morning, but it failed to do so.
“A woman was seen by officers jumping from the vehicle near the junction of Victoria Road and Hawthorne Grove. Officers stopped to help her and subsequently lost the car.
"The woman was unhurt in the incident. We searched the area and later found the vehicle on Askern Road in Bentley.
"The suspected driver, a 29-year-old man from Doncaster, was arrested for taking a motor vehicle without consent and is being questioned by officers at this time.”
