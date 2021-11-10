Woman jumps out of stolen car during dramatic police chase in Yorkshire

A man has been arrested after a woman jumped out of a stolen car in a dramatic police pursuit in Yorkshire in the early hours of the morning.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 1:38 pm

Dozens of officers descended on Bentley, in Doncaster, at around 3am on November 10, with eyewitnesses reporting seeing ten police cars in an operation near Bentley Park on the A19.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the Bentley area of Doncaster at about 3am this morning, but it failed to do so.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“A woman was seen by officers jumping from the vehicle near the junction of Victoria Road and Hawthorne Grove. Officers stopped to help her and subsequently lost the car.

Police cars flooded Bentley during the incident in the early hours.

"The woman was unhurt in the incident. We searched the area and later found the vehicle on Askern Road in Bentley.

Read More

Read More
Cannabis 'caretaker' jailed for £120,000 farm found at semi-detached estate hous...

"The suspected driver, a 29-year-old man from Doncaster, was arrested for taking a motor vehicle without consent and is being questioned by officers at this time.”

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.