Woman left with broken neck after being hit by motorbike in Yorkshire hit-and-run

A woman in her 20s has been left with a broken neck after she was hit by a motorcycle in a hit-and-run in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was walking down Peel Parade in Barnsley town centre when she was struck by the motorcycle just after midnight on September 20.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene to treat the injured woman, but the rider of the motorbike had fled the scene by the time they arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police has now issued a CCTV image of the biker in the hope a member of the public can help with its investigation.

A statement from the force said: “Do you recognise him? The man is described as aged late teens to early twenties and of a slim build.

Police are appealing for the identity of a motorcyclist following a road traffic collision in Barnsley that left a woman with a broken neck | SYP

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have footage of the collision, or motorcyclists in the area at the time that can help us progress our inquiry.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 18 of September 20. Footage can be submitted here.