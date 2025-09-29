Woman left with broken neck after being hit by motorbike in Yorkshire hit-and-run
The woman was walking down Peel Parade in Barnsley town centre when she was struck by the motorcycle just after midnight on September 20.
Police and paramedics rushed to the scene to treat the injured woman, but the rider of the motorbike had fled the scene by the time they arrived.
South Yorkshire Police has now issued a CCTV image of the biker in the hope a member of the public can help with its investigation.
A statement from the force said: “Do you recognise him? The man is described as aged late teens to early twenties and of a slim build.
“We are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or may have footage of the collision, or motorcyclists in the area at the time that can help us progress our inquiry.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 18 of September 20. Footage can be submitted here.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.