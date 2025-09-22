Woman named who died after being hit by car as man arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving
At around 10:15pm on Saturday (Sept 20), police responded to reports a woman had been hit by a car in Wakefield.
The woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a black Vauxhall Corsa in Clifton Avenue, Horbury.
The woman received emergency medical attention at the scene, but died a short time later.
Police have confirmed the woman was 46-year-old Louise Hargill.
Her family were notified and asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.
A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.
Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and anyone who witnessed it, or who has any information or footage which may assist, is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1846 of 20 September.”