A woman who died after being hit by a car in Wakefield has been named as police confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 10:15pm on Saturday (Sept 20), police responded to reports a woman had been hit by a car in Wakefield.

The woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a black Vauxhall Corsa in Clifton Avenue, Horbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman received emergency medical attention at the scene, but died a short time later.

Police have confirmed the woman was 46-year-old Louise Hargill.

Louise Hargill died after a crash in Wakefield | West Yorkshire Police

Her family were notified and asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.