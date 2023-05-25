Woman ordered to pay just £150 for her role in seeing 61 tonnes of rubbish fly-tipped

A woman has to pay just £150 for her role in 61 tonnes of flytipping despite the local authority racking up thousands of pounds of costs.

Melanie Gibson, 46, of Cresswell Road, Grangetown, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to knowingly allowing controlled waste to be deposited without a permit on one day between March 31 and May 1 2021.

This is a change from an earlier charge to lower Ms Gibson’s culpability. Last year, she pleaded not guilty to depositing controlled waste without a permit between April 5, 2021 and May, 9, 2021.

Previous hearings have revealed that 61 tonnes of rubbish, including two tonnes of asbestos, were fly-tipped at the old Turford Social Club in Brambles Farm. The waste was discarded near to Brambles Primary Academy and Minnow’s Children’s Day Nursery.

The waste was fly-tipped near to Brambles Primary Academy

It is the worst case of flytipping the council has ever prosecuted.

At Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, Ms Gibson’s barrister Robin Turton set out how she was involved. He said his client had been forced to move house quickly and Ms Gibson arranged for Darren Mills, of Shakespeare Avenue, Grangetown, to move her things at short notice.

Mr Turton added: “When he arrived he had some bags of rubbish in the back of the vehicle and she [Ms Gibson] didn’t want her belongings to touch the rubbish in the back.”

According to Mr Turton, Ms Gibson suggested Mr Mills take her key and temporarily leave his rubbish bags at the social club with the intention of him picking them back up after he had dropped off Ms Gibson at her new house. The defendant’s barrister added that Mr Mills never picked up his bags or returned the key and continued to use the site to dispose of “illegal rubbish.”

The council’s barrister Chris Bevan requested that Ms Gibson paid £5,472.17 to the local authority to cover half of its investigation into the flytipping, its internal legal costs and the cash it spent appointing barristers. The idea being that the other half is covered by Mr Mills.

However, as Ms Gibson is unemployed and receives £368 per month in Universal Credit, she has been ordered to pay the council just £150.

The judge, Recorder Geraldine Kelly, said it would be “inappropriate” to charge her the full amount requested as she “doesn’t have enough” money despite Mr Bevan’s plea that the council had to be seen to be recovering its costs given it collects council tax from its residents.

Ms Gibson, who had no previous convictions prior to this, was also given a conditional discharge and will be required to pay a £22 surcharge. Recorder Kelly said: “Basically, you have to stay out of trouble for 12 months. If you do, that conditional discharge will end.”